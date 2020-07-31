Caps honour veterans of 100 senior games

The Waimate Rugby Club is looking forward – and backwards.

In 2013, the club celebrated 50 years since it was formed and decided to start awarding caps to everyone who played 100 games of senior rugby.

This year, it is working through the archives to award caps to the 38 players who reached the milestone before that decision was made.

At each home game this season, a group of those players are being presented with their caps as part of the after-match function.

It had been great to see those awarded with caps start supporting club rugby in Waimate again, club historian and life member Tony Stevenson said.

“Some of the older guys hadn’t been to rugby in Waimate for quite a few years,” he said.

“Funnily enough, the first two or three [people awarded with caps] appeared [again] last weekend at the clubrooms.

“They feel they are still part of Waimate rugby, which they always have been.”

The capping follows on from Stevenson’s work tracing the history of the club, and rugby in the area, which dates back to the 19th century.

“It’s one of those things you start, but you will never finish,” he said.

Club president Chris Medlicott said it was another way the club was trying to add to its culture.

“It’s just getting more pride going and that family feel you want in a rugby club,” he said.

“It’s gone off even better than I thought it would.”

In recent years, the club had made steps to become more inclusive of families and the wider community, he said.

It had supported family-harm prevention initiatives and encouraged the community to visit the clubrooms after games.

“If you have families happy and wives happy, the guys will play rugby for longer.”

Cap recipients

Ian Proudfoot, Moray Watson, Mick Scott, Grant Richardson, Charlie Creba, Tom Stevenson, Geoff Wilson, Jim Waldie, Bill Johnson*, Lester Leighton, Noel Dennison, Archie Caird, Milton Bailey, Duncan Bell*, Jack Fox, Brendan Fox, Brian Rhodes*, John Fletcher, Greg Martin, Russell Martin, John Bryce, Russell Morgan, Paul Hanshaw, Barry Matthews* ,Warren Rooney, Andrew Davidson, Simon Richards, Paul Dillon, William Guyton, John Clunie, Glen Gould*, Ian Howden, Blair Gould*, Russell Smillie, Lloyd Gould, Bruce Maslin, Carl Jensen, Darren Strange.

*Denotes 200 games played