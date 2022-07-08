Two experienced captains are ready to lead their troops into battle today.

St Kevin’s College First XV captain Ben Kay and Waitaki Boys’ High School First XV captain Tyree Manaia are expecting today’s interschool rugby clash at Whitestone Contracting Stadium to be a huge encounter.

For the year 13 captains, who have both tasted success — in St Kevin’s record 56›15 win in 2020 and Waitaki Boys’ 21›19 success last year — it is their last interschool match.

Waitaki Boys’ has already beaten St Kevin’s 41›13 this season, winning their Otago Schools Rugby Championship clash on June 18, but Tyree said his side knew all too well anything could happen in the interschool game with a huge crowd packing out the stadium.

‘‘I’m expecting a good match. It’s always a good match whenever we play St Kevin’s in the blood match, even though we’ve had games before — it’s always a tough one,’’ Tyree said.

Waitaki Boys’ has fast outside backs this season and if the pack can supply them with the ball, they can score quickly.

It was a bonus having an experienced group with only about five year 11s in the squad this season — and they were all excited about the ‘‘energy’’ of the game, Tyree said.

‘‘It’s good to be playing in this blood match. It’s been a big part of the history for Oamaru — we’re grateful to be part of it.’’

Ben said he was expecting ‘‘another battle, as per usual’’ against Waitaki Boys’.

‘‘It’s going to be tough going. Waitaki are a great team so we’ll play out of our skin and we’ve got to give it a good crack,’’ Ben said.

St Kevin’s had a relatively young team this season and Ben told them to enjoy the game and the rest would follow.

‘‘It’s sort of a pretty cool game to be a part of, so just telling the boys to enjoy the occasion and just have fun because they play their best footy when they’re enjoying it.’’

He felt his side was strong across the park and had played with ‘‘ticker’’ all year.

‘‘Good heart and a good attitude goes a long way.’’

Both captains said they put a big emphasis on throwing their support behind the other sports as part of interschool week, as they played a huge part in cheering them on on the rugby field.

Tyree said Waitaki Boys’ got around all the sports — from basketball to debating — to cheer them on.

‘‘They’re all a big part of it too. We try to get out there and support them as much as we can,’’ Tyree said.

Ben said it was important for St Kevin’s players to support one another for the week as ‘‘we only have it once a year’’.

Today’s game kicks off at 1.30pm.