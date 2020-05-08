Waitaki Boys’ High School pupils are missing sport in a big way.

So when Aoraki Secondary Schools Sports set an isolation challenge for secondary school pupils from Ashburton to Oamaru, they took to it with “great enthusiasm”, sports co-ordinator Paula Symes said.

Submitting 196 challenge entries and logging more than 200 hours of physical activity between April 3 and 22, Waitaki Boys’ High School was crowned Aoraki Secondary Schools Sports isolation challenge champion.

Pupils and teachers were invited to log their physical activity over the course of the three weeks and to get creative, with challenges for the most creative video or photo, funniest video or photo and best outfit.

“As always, the students at Waitaki Boys’ High School took the challenge with great enthusiasm and managed to lead the competition right from the start,” Symes said.

It had helped pupils create good daily habits during the lockdown and made them think outside the box, she said.

“[Pupils] made makeshift obstacle courses, dragged chopped down trees across their yards, participated in the TV aerobic sessions, online workouts, Sky Sport’s sport at home sessions, basketball hoops challenges and so many more great and ingenious ideas.”

The cancellations and postponement of several sporting events and competitions at regional, South Island and national levels had been disappointing for a lot of pupils, Symes said.

“Many of these events the boys have been training for a long time to attend.

“We are hoping that many of the postponed events will be rescheduled, but this is unlikely to happen until we are at Level 1.”

Most pupils were working on their fitness and skills at home, she said.

“They are very much looking forward to getting back on the field/court to compete and have fun playing sport again with their teammates and friends.”