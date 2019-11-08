North Otago’s Cheyenne Cunningham got her hands on some silverware this season when the Otago Spirit won the Farah Palmer Cup Championship. It was a great way to finish a long rugby season for the former Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil. She talks to Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about her year with Otago.

Q How did it feel to win the Farah Palmer Cup Championship?

It was such a good feeling. We had been in the final for the past three years, so to finally win and be promoted to the premiership just showed us that all our hard work had finally paid off.

Q How do you think Otago will handle the premiership next season?

I think we will go well. We have a lot of talent in the team so we will just keep building together and go from there.

Q What made this season so successful?

We had speed and width out wide, a good team culture, good trainings and good coaches.

Q The Athletic Marist Waitaki Wahine were very close to pushing Pirates and University in the club competition this season. How far away are you from that next step?

we get a lot of the girls back for next year so we can keep on building what we started with. A couple trainings a week should do us good. We had a lot of girls that were new to rugby or had not played in a number of years, but throughout the year their knowledge and skills had improved heaps.

Q What are your own goals in rugby?

Some day I would like to make it to the Black Ferns. That would be nice.

Q Where are you working and living?

I am living in Kurow currently, and have not long started my new job on a sheep and beef farm.

Q Women’s rugby is expanding all over the world. Any plans to travel?

I definitely want to travel and play. I have got plenty of years to do that, but I am in no rush at the moment.

Q How will you relax over the summer months?

I will be working on the farm, but any chance I get I will be up at the lakes.