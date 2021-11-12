Three Weston School pupils have an extra bounce in their step after being chosen for a national basketball camp.

Ruby Fox, Lucy Mavor and Samuel Tipa, all aged 13, have been selected to attend the under-14 Basketball New Zealand national development camp in Rotorua in April. St Kevin’s College pupil Hannah Fowler has also been chosen.

The camp is the entry point to the national player development pathway and the first opportunity for athletes their age to participate in a national camp run by Basketball New Zealand.

A group of 80 boys and 80 girls will gather from around the country for the camp, and the Weston trio is excited to be given the opportunity.

Lucy and Ruby, who are also in the Otago under-14 touch rugby team, have been playing basketball for two years, while Samuel played miniball for two years before also progressing to basketball two years ago.

They were selected for the camp from their North Otago basketball teams.

Ruby said she loved the competitiveness of basketball, and getting to play with and against her friends.

Lucy said it was fun to play, and she enjoyed the physicality of the sport, while Samuel liked the ‘‘winning side of it’’.

All three are looking forward to improving their skills at the camp, and learning with others on a national level.

The camp, established in 2017, focused on developing the key fundamental skills required of the athletes at this age and stage, in line with the principles of the national style of play.

It will be the first exposure for each of the three at a national level, but they were not nervous, they said. They will be practising over the summer to try to make up for the big break between the end of their basketball season and the camp.

Both the boys and girls teams from Weston School won their respective grades in this season’s local competition, although the finals did not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The camp is being held at Tui Ridge Park in the April school holidays. The girls’ camp is for the first four days, followed by the boys.