Last week’s Waitaki Girls’ High School twenty20 cricket clash against a police team achieved its goal of raising the game’s profile among young women, its organiser says.

Played at Don Field on Friday, International Women’s Day, the police won the match by by six wickets, finishing on 160 for four from 16.3 overs in chasing down the 156 for nine posted by Waitaki Girls’ in 20 overs.

The game was organised by Waitaki Girls’ pupil Phoebe Dundass in an effort to raise the profile of women’s cricket in the region.

The 16-year-old, who captained the Waitaki Girls’ side, is an ambassador for the Forward Foundation, a charitable trust which aims to inspire the next generation of young female leaders in New Zealand through sport.

Each ambassador is tasked with organising an event at her school, or in her community, to encourage female participation in sport.

She said the game had the impact she had hoped for.

“Us girls did the best we could and we have talked about having an annual event and having it at Centennial Park and making it an even bigger thing.

“It was good fun, just getting out there and having a bit of fun with the local police.”

In a game that featured plenty of good-natured banter and a fair bit of ribbing, mostly between the police players themselves, the police sent down a shocking 57 extras – which made up more than a third of the Waitaki Girls’ score.

Katelyn Walton smacked 22 runs, including two sixes.

Emma Petrie batted well for her 19 and Dundass also contributed, scoring 14.

Nayland Smith took two for 12 from two overs, Jason McCoy one for seven from three overs and Stu Dowling one for 10 from his two overs.

With a challenging total in front of them on the artificial wicket, Craig Dinnison top-scored with 48, followed by McCoy with 32 and Neil Rushton with 19.

All were retired during the innings.

Emma Fox took two for 19 from two overs for Waitaki Girls’ and Alice Petrie one for 19 from her two overs.

Sgt Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, played for the police and said the match was played in good spirit and praised the Waitaki Girls’ side for its ability on the field.

He said the game was designed to draw attention to the women’s game in Waitaki, but was also positive for the police’s relationship with young people.

“We are celebrating women, but we’re also trying to get out in the community and raise our profile with some of the youth in our community.”