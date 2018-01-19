Contributions across the park helped the North Otago side post some encouraging results at the recent South Island primary schools cricket tournament in Nelson.

Scheduled to play four games across five days, North Otago finished with a win and two losses, both of which were affected by rain, while its third-round match was abandoned.

North Otago started the tournament with a heavy 10-wicket loss against a strong Canterbury Country side last Monday, before bouncing back with a first-innings win over West Coast last Wednesday.

Batting first, West Coast was bowled out for 126 from 39.4 overs.

Tama Chapman claimed three for 13 in a fine display, while Lloyd Fellows and Ben Kay were also among the wickets with two for 10 and two for 45 respectively.

In reply, North Otago posted 160 for five in 17.4 overs before rain intervened.

Eli Johnson, batting at number five, smashed 76 off only 35 balls, while Liam Mavor was unbeaten on 48 when the rain came.

With no further play possible, North Otago claimed the win.

North Otago’s third match, scheduled for last Thursday, was abandoned without a ball being bowled as a result of heavy rain.

Rain once again played its part in North Otago’s final match against Canterbury Black the following day.

Batting first, Canterbury Black was restricted to 121 in its first innings thanks to four-wicket hauls from Liam Direen (four for 32) and Kay, who finished with superb figures of four for eight off seven overs.

In reply North Otago was bowled out for 118, with Johnson making 29 and Mavor 25.

Canterbury Black struggled to 19 for two in its second innings, with Kay and Johnson picking up one wicket each, before rain again made its presence felt and resulted in the Cantabrians being awarded a first-innings win.

Johnson finished as the tournament’s second highest run-scorer with 132 runs, while Liam Mavor was 10th with 96.

Kay was North Otago’s highest wicket-taker, with seven scalps.

North Otago coach Sam Bastin could not fault his side’s effort throughout the tournament and said to come back from an outright loss to beat West Coast and push a strong Canterbury Black side all the way showed strong development in a short space of time.

“Absolutely they played well, but it was a team effort. Everybody did their job.

“There was no-one that went home and said I didn’t do anything to help the team.”