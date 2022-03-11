Josh Cochrane and Belinda Hirst have been crowned North Otago tennis champions.

Most of North Otago’s best players competed for the tennis association’s top honours at the weekend, taking part in the annual closed tournament.

Hirst won the women’s singles title in a round robin, beating Jordyn Phillips 7-5 6-4, Kate Mortimer 6-0 6-0, and Becky Martin 6-2, 6-2, and teamed up with Rebecca Ryan to win the women’s doubles title.

Eleven players contested the men’s singles title, and it was a repeat of the 2021 final, second seed Cochrane meeting top seed Robin Jamieson.

Cochrane took the title for the second year in a row, beating Jamieson 6-0 7-6. He then teamed up with Josh Dalziel to win the men’s doubles title, beating Marshall Hore and Nick Dalziel in the final 4-6 6-3 10-4 .

In the mixed doubles, Phillips and Hore won the title for the first time, beating Hirst and her husband Stu in the final 5-7 6-2 11-9.

North Otago Tennis president Josh Dalziel was rapt the annual tournament could go ahead at the Red traffic light setting, and at the level of tennis played over the weekend.

With perfect weather both days, ‘‘everything fell into place’’, Dalziel said.

‘‘All things considered, it was awesome to be able to have the event.

‘‘The competitiveness of all the tennis played was really cool.’’

Some players were missing due to Covid, including last year’s women’s singles champion Mackenzie Phillips, but there were still strong entry numbers and Dalziel was pleased to see some new names added to the honours board for the first time.

‘‘It’s always good to see a few different people come through on the honours list.’’

This year’s tournament also included a junior competition, and girls and boys singles and doubles matches were played on Saturday. Dalziel was impressed by the standard of their tennis, and said it was great for them to get some inspiration from the top senior players.

‘‘Some of them are really starting to come along,’’ he said.

Henry Spite was the under-14 boys singles champion, Grace Spite was crowned junior girls champion, and Finn Garrett was undefeated in the boys 10s singles competition.

There is one more week left of the Thursday senior interclub competition, and Dalziel hoped a prizegiving could be held on the final night.

‘‘I would really like to be able to have a decent prizegiving this year, just to celebrate the successes of the [players] at the closed, the rep teams and to thank the volunteers,’’ he said.

‘‘It’s a good way to formally wrap up the season.’’