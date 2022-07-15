Table tennis players from across the lower South Island converged on Oamaru atthe weekend.

On July 9, the Oamaru Club Table Tennis Section held its annual Evans Trophy tournament at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre. Across the A, B and C grades, 11 teams competed for top honours.

Oamaru Club Table Tennis Section secretary Peter Simpson said tournaments were usually held across the lower South Island — in Gore in June, Oamaru in July, and Dunedin in August — in the lead›up to the South Island Championships in Christchurch in September.

Due to Covid, the Gore tournament was unable to go ahead, and the Dunedin competition was also in doubt.

Simpson was thrilled the Oamaru tournament could be held, and said everyone was very grateful for the opportunity to play.

‘‘They thought it was great, because we’re finally getting to play some table tennis,’’ Simpson said.

The standard of competition was ‘‘very good’’. Gore was the overall winner of the competition, taking home the Evans Trophy, for most wins across all grades.

Gore won the A grade with 29 wins, closely followed by Dunedin on 26 wins, and also won the B grade, with 21 wins, followed by two Dunedin teams — A on 20 wins and B 18 wins.

Oamaru players held their own in the A and B grades, and won the C grade, with 22 wins, followed by Invercargill on 20 wins and Gore on 18.

In Oamaru, table tennis is played on Monday nights from 6pm to 8pm at the Oamaru Club.

Simpson encouraged anyone interested in playing table tennis to come along. The first two nights are free, before players could decide if they wanted to become a paid member.

‘‘We’re always looking for new members,’’ he said.

Simpson, who has been playing table tennis for 32 years, said it was a sport for all ages.