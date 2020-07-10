St Kevin’s College First XV captain Henry Kay struggled to find the right words after his side’s record win over Waitaki Boys’ High School on Friday.

But the smile on his face said it all.

“I’m sort of speechless,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant feeling. I’m really proud of the boys.”

Minutes earlier, St Kevin’s had claimed the Leo O’Malley Trophy back from Waitaki Boys’ in emphatic style, with a 56-15 win last Friday.

In the 86th edition of the annual interschool match, St Kevin’s set records for its highest points tally and record winning margin in an impressive display of running rugby at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

After a nervy start, in which it conceded a try, the St Kevin’s team burst into action, scoring 37 unanswered points in the first half.

Kay himself got in on the act, scoring a 60m try directly from the kick off, while wingers Bailey Howell and Christian Bailee and midfielder Isaac Clunie were dangerous every time the ball went wide.

The second half was a more even contest, as Waitaki Boys’ held on to possession for long periods, but St Kevin’s struck with three-long range tries, to stretch the lead out to 56-5.

In the final 10 minutes, Waitaki Boys’ finally found some rhythm, dug deep and came away with tries to Johan Edzes and Siua Fonua.

Captain Jack Dunshea said his team would “take it on the chin”.

“We didn’t give up,” he said.

“I’m proud to be a part of it and captain this team.

“We have a young side and hopefully next year we can come back and get the win.”

With only four team members who had played in the annual interschool match before, Waitaki Boys’ struggled to cope with the intensity of the occasion.

“The boys just didn’t come out to play until the 70th minute,” Waitaki Boys’ coach Jeremiah Shields said.

“[But] I’m pretty proud about how they came back.”

St Kevin’s coach Justin Fowler was proud of the way his side played with pace and kept the ball alive.

“Continuity in our game is important to us,” Fowler said.

“Schoolboy rugby is all about positive rugby.

“Credit to Waitaki with how they kept fighting to the end.”