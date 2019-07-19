This is it – the Citizens Shield is on the line tomorrow.

Maheno and Old Boys have had their struggles this season, both having to default a game due to players having injuries and work commitments, but have timed their runs to perfection and will put strong squads on the field for the final.

It will be a battle of contrasting styles in more ways than one – Old Boys has plenty of size, old heads and finals experience, while Maheno is a young country side that punches above its weight.

Old Boys will look to use its powerful ball carriers to break down the Maheno defence. It has plenty of experience all over the park, led by Ralph Darling, one of the best ball-playing props in the country.

If Old Boys gets rolling, it can be hard to stop, mixing strong carries with a slick off-loading game.

But Maheno showed on Saturday that it will not be afraid to match Old Boys in physical exchanges. Josh Clark was outstanding, as was prop Mike Mata’afa.

Maheno’s strength is in its ability to turn the ball over and counterattack quickly.

It will try to move the ball around and will hope Old Boys tires.

In the President’s grade, Kurow plays Valley in the curtain-raiser.

Valley won the most recent clash by using its lineout drive to great effect. Kurow has a young pack and will try to play the game at pace to utilise its backs.

The President’s grade final kicks off at 12.30pm as lead-in to the 2.30pm Citizens Shield final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

This year the North Otago Rugby Union has updated its rules so that if both sides are tied after extra time, the game will go to golden point, where the first team to score any points wins.