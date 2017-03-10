Hayden Creedy powered Waitaki Boys’ High School to the Borton Cup minor premiership with a stunning bowling performance in the final round on Saturday.

Creedy took five wickets, including a hat trick, as the schoolboys thumped Oamaru-St Kevin’s by 132 runs at Centennial Park.

The talented medium-pacer grabbed five for 29 off seven overs as the combined team was dismissed for 90 in pursuit of 222 for victory.

Creedy ripped through the middle order, hitting the stumps three times in a row. The first two victims of his hat trick came at the end of his fourth over and he completed the feat with the first ball of his fifth over.

Mason James also produced a handy spell for Waitaki Boys’, finishing with three for 13 off six.

Earlier, player-coach Francois Mostert led the Waitaki innings with a classy 84, backed up by Thomas Hutton (26) and Rhys Petrie (22). Reece Curle took three for 37 for Oamaru-St Kevin’s.

The other game, between Albion and Valley, nearly featured another five-wicket bag – from a slightly more seasoned bowler.

Albion stalwart Ricky Whyte produced an excellent spell to claim four for 22 off 5.3 overs as Valley was dismissed for 208 in a gallant pursuit of 261 for the win.

Valley had been cruising along nicely at 127 without loss as openers Lachie Kingan (93 off 99) and Andrew Harding (46) set an excellent platform.

Even at 160 for three, Valley was set up nicely, but Whyte was instrumental in changing the game.

Albion had produced a balanced batting effort as Stephen Halliwell (58), Zack Wade (55) and Brady Kingan (52) all posted half-centuries.

Kingan was the pick of the Valley bowlers with four for 32.

* Thomas Hutton scored a marvellous century for Waitaki Boys’ in its annual clash at The Willows, in north Canterbury, last week.

Hutton cracked 130 and Rhys Petrie added 60 as Waitaki scored 264 for nine off 50 overs.

The Willows team knocked off the winnings runs in the 47th over after losing just three wickets.

* Hunter Growcott claimed a hat trick for the North Otago primary development team in a win over Dunedin at St Kevin’s on Sunday.

Growcott wrapped up the Dunedin innings for 124 with a caught and bowled followed by two clean bowleds.

North Otago passed Dunedin’s total with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Charles Engelbrecht led the way with 26 before retiring, and Angus Loe added 18.