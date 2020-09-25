Cricket in strong position financially

North Otago Cricket is in a strong financial position before the upcoming season.

The union had its annual meeting in Oamaru last week and chairman Peter Cameron was happy to report a profit of $22,235 for the year ended July 31.

“It’s always a challenge, but historically we have always based our outgoings on our income,” Cameron said.

“Another sports body administrator asked how much debt we have on our pavilion and was surprised when it was none.”

North Otago Cricket’s profit has come at a time when revenues are being slashed for almost every sport due to the impact of Covid-19. But so far, cricket has managed to escape the worst of the restrictions.

The Borton Cup final was the only game to be cancelled last year, and this season will start without a delay now New Zealand, outside of Auckland, has returned to Alert Level 1.

New Zealand Cricket had guaranteed North Otago’s funding would remain the same this season, which gave the union security, Cameron said.

It had given North Otago Cricket confidence to employ two development officers this summer Brown and Ben Donkers grow the sport in the region and provide coaching.

Otago Cricket will also employ a development officer in North Otago during the summer, who will also work for Football South in winter.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College First XIs will again contest the Borton Cup this season.

Both school teams were young and talented, which was part of the reason for employing an extra coach this season, Cameron said.

“We want to ensure they have the best experiences they can, so they remain with the game,” he said.

“We are in a position where we are financially secure, which has allowed us to go to two development officers.”

It was likely that both schools would also have an extra junior team this year, he said.

The season will begin with a social round on October 10, and the first round of the Borton Cup the weekend after.

Oamaru will host an Otago under-19 women’s competition over Labour Weekend.