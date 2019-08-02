It is do or die for the Tainui senior men’s hockey team as it reaches the business end of the season.

Tainui is last in the five-team South Canterbury competition, but just one point behind fourth-placed Temuka.

The Oamaru team plays in Timaru tonight against Cambridge and will then play Temuka in Oamaru on Sunday. The winner of the latter game will be guaranteed fourth place and a spot in the finals.

Tainui coach Jared Ovens said his side had only had a full roster twice this season, and won both games.

“It has been a really interrupted kind of year, with work commitments and the like,” Ovens said.

He said the biggest thing Tainui needed to do was put away the chances it created.

“We create so many chances but, by not scoring them, we do not put the other teams under pressure.

“It has been the same old things this year, competing for 60 minutes but letting it slide in the last 10.”

Ovens was confident his full squad would be available for the remainder of the season.

“For the run home, I think we should have everyone available.

“We definitely have the ability there. All our games have been competitive.

“It has been a lack of subs where we run ourselves ragged and the other teams have pulled away at the end.”

The game against Temuka will be played at the Oamaru hockey turf at 1pm on Sunday.