The inaugural That Dam Fun Run has lived up to its name.

About 100 people took part in last weekend’s fun run and walk, a 10km course through the Otematata Wetlands to Benmore dam.

Organiser Stacey Honeywill was rapt with the response to the event, which was raising money for the Otematata Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“It was amazing – it was such a great day,” Mrs Honeywill said.

It was a good way to bring the community together, with lots of holiday-home owners joining in and spot prizes donated by local businesses.

“It was certainly great for the fire brigade to be there too.”

A final tally was yet to be confirmed, but Mrs Honeywill predicted the event raised between $2500 and $3000 for the brigade, which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year.

Mrs Honeywill hoped the run would become an annual event in Otematata, and would raise funds for the brigade’s other requirements.

“I think each year it’s only going to get bigger.”