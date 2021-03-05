Extreme weather events may have caused last-minute changes to the Danseys Pass Trail Ride tracks, but organisers say they will be back to their best in no time.

Flooding in January damaged some parts of the tracks, while the Livingstone fire last October “obliterated” other parts.

Organising committee member Paige Wills said new tracks were being created for the March 20 event, and it had been an interesting experience.

“It’s just one day at a time, it’s sort of what you have to do. We’ve got some really dedicated track guys who go out, and each of the tracks has n assigned person that is in charge of it,” Mrs Wills said.

Working bees had also been organised and all tracks would be back to their high standard once completed.

The longest one-day trail ride in New Zealand and Australia has six tracks this year – a family loop, junior loop, intermediate loop, advanced tussock, advanced trees and an extreme loop.

The tracks went through up to 48km of farmland, native gorge, tussock and rivers, with the base at Bushy Creek Rd, 9km from Duntroon.

About 1200 riders attended last year’s 20th anniversary event and about 1000 were expected this year.

Riders usually travelled from Australia, but this year they were unable to make it due to border restrictions.

“It’s a big event and it bring a lot of people to the area. There’s bikes coming flat out from Friday afternoon, and a lot of them stay for the whole weekend.

“The whole community is coming together for a common purpose.”

The event was used as a fundraiser for Duntroon School, and principal Mike Turner was blown away by his first experience of the ride last year.

“It’s just an awesome family day – the excitement from the riders and heaps of the kids come along too and are involved. It’s a great day out,” Mr Turner said.

The Danseys Pass Trail Ride will take place on March 20, with registrations open at 8am.