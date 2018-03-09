Darts success for Oamaru team

More than 300 darts players from around the South Island were in action in Oamaru over the weekend at the Clubs New Zealand South Island tournament.

Being held for the 50th time, the tournament featured the mainland’s top players as well as a strong contingent representing North Otago.

Oamaru Club darts section president Jason Milne said the tournament was a success.

“Overall, it was pretty awesome. There was 302 players and out of that there was 524 entries in all of the events, not counting Tuesday night when there was probably 100 entries on the night.”

The 50th edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place at the Hornby Club. However, the venue was changed to the Oamaru Club due to ongoing renovations at the Christchurch-based club.

Oamaru players put in some solid performances.

Paul Grennell and Debbie Conway won the mixed pairs championship, while Stan Westwood won the men’s singles plate championship.

Kayden Milne claimed third place in the male youth section.

Raewyn Edwards (Hornby) won the women’s singles, while Warren Parry (Invercargill) won the men’s singles title.