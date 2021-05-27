The Glenavy Hotel is serving up a special opportunity to take on two world-class darts players tonight.

The South Canterbury pub is hosting Haupai Puha and Warren Parry, who will take part in exhibition matches before the floor is opened up for the community to play with or against the professional New Zealand darts players.

The story of how the small South Canterbury town attracted two of New Zealand’s best players started in 2016, when the Glenavy Hotel went up in flames, owner Tonni Andersen said.

In the aftermath of the fire, there was an amazing outpouring of support from the community.

One of the people to offer Andersen and his wife Fiona assistance was Wayne Goodman.

Goodman, a total stranger to them, called in at the pub and asked how he could help. Builder Hayden Tait mentioned a few items that were needed and “the next thing, [those items] just showed up here”, Andersen said.

“To this day, I’ve never had a bill – he just did it.”

Goodman, who is the manager of Heartland Prenail, is also a big supporter of grassroots darts in New Zealand.

He sponsors Puha, who made his Professional Darts Corporation world championship debut last year.

Discussing Puha’s talent recently, Goodman told Andersen he would arrange for the New Zealand champion to play at the Glenavy Hotel.

“And then he said ‘not only will we get Haupai, we’ll grab Warren Parry’, who is probably New Zealand’s most famous darts player.”

Goodman was true to his word and “the stars aligned”, Andersen said.

Tonight’s darts extravaganza will start at 7.30pm and Andersen was looking forward to watching some world-class darts at the “little old Glenavy pub”.

He expected there to be plenty of locals lining up to take on, or play with, Puha and Parry.

Others were coming from as far away as Dunedin and Central Otago for the opportunity to catch the darts action.