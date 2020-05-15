Oamaru rowers Logan Docherty and Mark Taylor were the cream of the crop at the Otago Rower of the Year Awards last week.

of the year, while Taylor claimed the top prize in Otago rowing, named overall rower of the year for the third year in a row.

In lieu of an awards ceremony, the results were announced in the Otago Daily Times and online over the course of a week.

It capped of a memorable season for both Oamaru athletes.

Representing the Southern Rowing Performance Centre, Taylor won the under-22 men’s double sculls, the under-22 coxless four and the premier eight, the latter earning him his first red coat.

At the New Zealand Rowing Championship in February, Docherty won the lightweight pairs and the lightweight singles, and claimed a silver medal in the lightweight doubles.

“I was surprised – it was such a classy field,” Docherty said of receiving the club rower of the year award.

In August last year, Docherty was part of the national under-21 squad that won the transtasman Rusty Robertson Memorial trophy.

“Even making the under-21 team was an achievement,” he said.

It was a reward for a lot of hard work during the season.

Covid-19 restrictions have forced rowers who were based at high performance centres to do their own training, but that was nothing new for Docherty.

He fits rowing in around his full-time job as an electrical apprentice at Plunket Electrical.

“My successes wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Mark Rawson and the team at Plunket Electrical,” he said.

Docherty is eligible for under-21 rowing again this year, but was not sure what events would be able to be held.

His goal for the year ahead was to win the lightweight singles and doubles at the national championships, he said

“It’s not about going to defend it, it’s about going to try and win it again.

“Everyone is out there to win it.”