The North Otago under-19 women’s team finished a full weekend of cricket with a win.

The team played in the Otago women’s districts tournament in Oamaru at Labour Weekend which involved North Otago, Dunedin, Southland and Otago Country.

North Otago beat Otago Country by 94 runs on Monday, and coach Hamish Loe said it was a great performance from the team.

Katelyn Walton scored 33 off 100 balls, and was at the crease for more than two hours.

‘‘For a young girl . . .to bat that long is pretty good, full stop. She did exceptionally well,’’ Loe said. She went on to take two wickets, while Jayde Read was a star with the ball. She claimed four wickets against Otago Country and six for the entire tournament.

North Otago was able to bat nearly 48 overs, which ‘‘puffed’’ Otago Country. North Otago followed by bowling straight with limited extras.

Earlier in the tournament, North Otago narrowly lost to Southland by 13 runs and fell by 103 runs to Dunedin.

‘‘We were in the ballpark of winning against Southland. We probably should have got that one, but just probably a little bit of rustiness — it was our first game and our first big game for the girls for the whole season really.’’

Loe said the players performed well, and he was proud of the group’s efforts.

‘‘Overall it was a great weekend. It was good to get all three days in, which we haven’t done for a while either up on grass tracks.

‘‘The standard has improved so much. The event, just over probably the last three years, it’s just getting better and better.’’

An Otago team would be selected to attend nationals from the tournament, and a few North Otago players would ‘‘probably put their hand up for that’’.

The tournament was the only major game for the team this season, but Loe said was having discussions with some Dunedin teams about more clashes this season.

‘‘We’re just trying to get them as much cricket as possible really.’’