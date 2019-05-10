Oamaru rower Logan Docherty has been selected in the New Zealand under-21 rowing squad to compete for the Rusty Robertson Memorial Trophy, named after the famous Oamaru rowing coach.

In his first year out of St Kevin’s College, Docherty trialled for the squad last week at Lake Karapiro, near Cambridge.

He was named in the lightweight (under 72.5kg) double scull team, selected from 12 triallists.

“We raced off against each other, so whoever was the two fastest at the end was selected for the spots in the boat,” he said.

“You had a fair idea whether you were in or not based on the results.”

Docherty only recently turned 18, so he still has up to three years in the under-21 age grade.

Docherty will return to Cambridge for a week at the end of June, before travelling to Sydney to compete in a series with teams from Australia and Canada, followed by another at Lake Karapiro.

He will race in three events during those series.

As well as the lightweight doubles, he will compete in the quadruple sculls with the two heavyweight double scullers, and in the eights.

Points are won for each event and the Rusty Robertson Trophy is awarded at the end of the series.

At present, it is held by Australia’s under-21 rowing team.

Docherty juggles his busy rowing schedule with an electrical apprenticeship with Plunkett Electrical.

“It fits in pretty well really. I just train when I can fit it in,” he said.

Finishing work at 5pm meant Docherty often trained in the dark, but he did not see it as an issue.

“[I] just wear a headtorch – I know the harbour pretty well.

“I’m also doing a lot of gym work. I train two times a day for six days a week.”

Docherty spoke of his goals for his rowing career.

“Keep enjoying it, mainly. Stay motivated and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Oamaru Rowing Club coach Owen Gould said Docherty’s selection was just reward for the effort he had put in.

“It is incredible how hard he has worked – he has absolutely worked his butt off for this.”