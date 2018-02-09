Fab five aiming for oarsome performances

Oamaru Rowing Club rowers Brady McNeill, Jack Smith, Jared Brenssell, James Scott and Logan Docherty will soon head to the North Island to compete in the New Zealand championships.

The five Oamaru competitors will go head-to-head against other rowers from across the country.

The regatta will be held at Lake Karapiro, near Hamilton, from Tuesday until next Saturday.

Smith was both excited and pleased he and the other rowers got the chance to take part in the event.

He believed it had been a promising season for the rowers in the regattas leading up to the event.

“Throughout the season, we’ve been progressing from each regatta,” Smith said.

Smith believed coach Owen Gould and his “priceless” training regime were the keys to the rowers’ development.

Smith said the training schedule consisted of weeks mixing normal, high-intensity and light training.

“Training isn’t meant to be easy – it’s pretty tough, but you get through it,” Smith said.

About a week before a regatta, training would be reduced to prevent injuries and fatigue.

“The last week before a regatta, we tone it down a bit,” Smith said.

Smith hoped the many hours of training would lead to some good results at the upcoming championships.