Do not let the stubbies, gumboots and sheep poo fool you into thinking the Glenavy Rangers are not serious about their cricket.

They just have jobs to get done on the farm in the morning before they spend the afternoon out on the pitch at the Glenavy Cricket Ground.

The team got off to the perfect start this week, defeating the Oamaru Cricket Club by three wickets, in its second season competing in the Borton Cup.

Captain Ross McCulloch said their casual attitude might be lulling teams into a false sense of security.

“We have only had one practice. Some of these other fellas might have done too much training,” McCulloch said.

“We’ve been busy shifting breaks and feeding out, chasing lambs and chasing calves around – we are basically athletes.

“Everyone’s peaking for another game. We are all champing at the bit.”

The year’s experience in senior cricket had been a confidence booster, particularly when Glenavy ran Union close in the last game of the season, he said.

McCulloch gave special mention to youngster Vince Moffat (9), who filled in fielding for the Rangers.

“The number of boundaries that he stopped, he probably saved 20-odd runs. Textbook technique old fellas some things.”