Waitaki riders had a successful day at the Motatapu 47km mountain bike event last Sunday.

Father and son duo Blair and Taz Selfe showed youth and experience were powerful allies when they finished second in the open men’s mountain bike team event.

To compete as a team, both riders had to remain within two minutes of each other at all times.

Taz (16) may have been easing off his speed, but when he broke a chain it was Blair who quickly repaired the situation.

“It was good to have him there at that point,” Taz said.

“Apart from that, I just had to be nice to him and not push too hard.

“The ground was a bit wet in places and there was a head wind through the valley, so it was tough going at times.”

Blair said he was more than happy for Taz to compete solo the next year, but enjoyed competing with his son.

Their workmate at Oamaru Honda, Tim Rush, clocked the second-fastest time of 2hr 1min 30sec of 1529 competitors when he finished runner-up in the open individual event.

“Every time I finish in the top three, I get my entry paid for, so I guess I’ll give it another crack next year,” Rush said.

Other top finishers from the region included Rhys Hamilton and Abby Ross, who came third in the mixed mountain bike teams. Blain Hamilton finished third in the junior elite mountain bike race and Hamish Elliott was third in the off road marathon.