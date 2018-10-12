Jorgia McDiarmid-Jones and Rhys Charles were among the leading Oamaru swimmers at the New Zealand short-course championships in Auckland last week.

The pair each had a best placing of sixth as the Oamaru squad combined for 10 top-10 finishes against the cream of New Zealand swimming.

McDiarmid-Jones (girls 13 years) was sixth in the 100m butterfly in 1min 9.26sec, cutting 1.75sec off her previous best time.

Her best time improvement was in the 200m medley (1.97sec), while she also set a new time in the 100m medley.

Charles (boys 14 years) raced to sixth in the 200m butterfly in 2min 21.61sec, and slashed 5.64sec off his personal best to finish ninth in the 400m medley in 4min 59.71sec.

Corbin Fraser (boys 13 years) had back-to-back seventh placings, in the 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke, while Tiana Mansfield (girls 17 years) was seventh in the 200m backstroke and eighth in the 100m backstroke.

Charlie Gilbert (boys 15 years) was seventh in the 400m freestyle (2.58sec best time) and eighth in the 400m medley (1.43sec best).

Alice Petrie (girls 15 years) completed the Oamaru top-10 efforts with a 10th placing in the 400m medley, while Elenoa Asi (girls 13 years) had a best of 18th in the 50m breaststroke.

Gilbert (two), Charles (two) and Petrie posted qualifying times for the New Zealand age group championships, the major long-course meet on the Swimming NZ calendar.