A gold in the under-18 novice coxed fours capped a fantastic weekend for Oamaru rowers at the Maadi Cup regatta.

St Kevin’s College sent a small team of seven rowers to the event held at Lake Karapiro, near Cambridge.

The Oamaru school proved quality was more valuable than quantity, with all teams making A and B finals.

The novice event is open to those in their first season of rowing, so it was a short, intense journey to success for Annie Metcalf, Jaimee Trainor, Ruby Bradley, April Linares-Fontona and coxswain Ruby Macaulay.

Oamaru Rowing Club coach Owen Gould said he was delighted with the girls’ performance.

Gould was confident going into the final, as the girls had showed good form throughout the season, and had won their heat by more than 19 seconds.

“I didn’t watch most of the race, though. I had to go for a long walk before they got close to the finish line,” he said.

His nerves were allayed when the girls finished comfortably first, three lengths ahead of the second place-getters.

“They are a great bunch, very keen to learn and work hard,” he said.

Hannah Cunningham (16) also had a very successful regatta, finishing fifth in both the under-17 single sculls A final and the under-18 single sculls C final.

Her efforts led to her selection to trial for the South Island under-18 rowing team.

The under-17 coxed fours did well to finished fifth in the B final, after a tough repechage process.

That team was very similar to the under 18 novice team, with just April Linares-Fontona giving way to Cassidhe Harrop.