Fine showing from Smith

Mark down the date.

Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Some day, Nathan Smith will be able to tell his grandchildren about the day he took his first five-wicket bag in first-class cricket.

Smith, the 18-year-old North Otago fast bowler now based in Dunedin, had a whale of a day for the Otago Volts on the first day of the Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts in Whangarei.

The talented right-armer found Cobham Oval to his liking, finishing with figures of five for 56 off 20 overs as Northern was dismissed for 278.

Among his scalps in just his third first-class match were two big names. He bowled Black Caps star Corey Anderson for a duck, and removed former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn for 19. Smith added a sixth wicket in Northern’s second innings, and scored 8 in his only turn with the bat.

“[Smith] has been bowling well for a couple of weeks now so it was nice to see him get a bit of reward for that,” Otago coach Rob Walter told the Otago Daily Times

Walter said the young bowler picked up some bad habits during the one-day campaign.

“We just needed to do a couple of check points on his action, which he worked on .. so this is really just the cherry on top.”

Otago won the match by five wickets.