A shaky start in the field made it difficult for North Otago to work its way back into last weekend’s Hawke Cup match.

Otago Country took a first innings win over North Otago at Centennial Park, after they batted first and put together 273 all out.

North Otago was 100 for four at the close of play on Saturday but was bowled out for 197 after play resumed on Sunday.

Otago Country got to 74 for five when the match was called, handing them a first innings victory.

North Otago coach Pete Cartwright said his side failed to bowl well for the first two hours which put the pressure on.

“Bowled too short, bowled too full, bowled too many boundary balls and let them get away on us. It’s pretty hard to come back after a bad start.”

Llew Johnson hit 69 and together with Ben Donkers (62) looked to get North Otago back in the game.

“I think they set a new record partnership against Otago Country for the fifth wicket, something like that.

“They showed everyone else how to form partnerships which was good.”

It was Donkers’ first season with North Otago, and he added a lot to the side, which had been together for a few years, Cartwright said.

“He’s added something with bat and ball, even just energy wise he gets stuck in at trainings, he’s added quite a bit.”

North Otago heads to Timaru this weekend to take on South Canterbury, and would need to improve across the board to pick up points.

“Bowling and partnerships at both ends, and forming partnerships with the bat really and guys that can kick on and get big scores.”