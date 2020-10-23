The opening weekend of the Borton Cup revealed last season’s results count for nothing.

The three teams that finished lowest on the table last year – Glenavy, St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School – all recorded wins over Oamaru, Union and Albion cricket clubs.

It bodes well for a competitive season ahead.

Perhaps the biggest upset was at the Glenavy Cricket Ground. In its second Borton Cup season, the home side claimed a three-wicket win over Oamaru.

Oamaru opted to bat, and posted a good total of 191.

Top order batsmen Stephan Grobler (39), Nick Johnston (35) and Lakshay Raj Siwach (29) all got good starts but, crucially, Glenavy was able to chip in with regular wickets.

Glenavy captain Ross McCulloch was inspired with the ball, taking five wickets for 40 runs, while Luke McRae bowled a tidy spell of two for 22.

With plenty of runs to chase, Glenavy needed a good start with the bat, which it got thanks to openers Matt Tangney (18) and Kurt Thomas (31).

Despite the efforts of Oamaru’s Siwach, who took four for 27, Glenavy stayed ahead of the run rate and put together useful partnerships throughout the innings.

Ryan Moffat (32) and Rodney Van Leeuwen (43) laid the platform for McRae (22 not out) to see the country side home.

Few would have picked Waitaki Boys’ win over last season’s unbeaten Union side at Milner Park.

The school side posted 196 after new player-coach Ben Donkers put an early marker down with a run-a-ball 90.

Liam Mavor (38) and Sam Keno (21) chipped in around him, while Blake James (two for 24) managed to keep the run rate down.

In reply, the Shields brothers, Thomas (39) and Jeremiah (38), got Union to 89 without loss, but the side collapsed from there to be all out for 175.

Of the Waitaki Boys’ bowlers, Angus Ruddenklau impressed with four for 33, while Donkers had a productive five overs, taking two wickets for just five runs.

The biggest win of the round was St Kevin’s College First XI’s 125-run victory over last season’s finalist Albion.

Albion won the toss and chose to bowl.

The school side batted patiently around player-coach Craig Smith, who notched a half century, and Jesse Valpy (27), Liam Direen (22) and Regan George (23) also contributed.

Albion’s Ricky Whyte was tidy from his 10 overs, taking two for 21, and Matt Finn managed four wickets.

It was when Anthony Docherty and Lachlan Brookes, opening bowlers for St Kevin’s, were thrown the ball that the action happened.

The pair ripped through Albion’s batting line-up for a total of 65 inside 13 overs.

Brookes took six wickets and Docherty three in a convincing win for the schoolboys.

The competition takes a break for Labour Weekend and will resume on October 31.