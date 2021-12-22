After 34 years, the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre’s court floors are finally receiving a makeover.

The $40,000 project to sand, resurface and reline the two gym courts has been in the pipeline for the past three years, and finally got under way this week. The centre’s lighting system will receive an upgrade in February too.

It is expected to expected to be completed by January 10.

Centre manager Di Talanoa said she was ecstatic the floors were getting a revamp to bring them “up to scratch”.

“We’re really excited. It’ll give it some longevity because I’m sure this is going to continue to be used … it’ll be great to know that it’s safer because potentially it is a bit hazardous,” Talanoa said.

“I’ve been planning and working on this for quite some time so it’s just really nice to see it all coming together.”

The floors had general wear and tear but there had been comments about the slippery surface and safety concerns had been raised. Earlier this year, the floors had a lot of sediment and a contractor determined it was from the deterioration of the surface.

While there had never been any serious accidents, it was getting to the point “we needed to get some funds together and do something about it”.

The project received funding from the Otago Community Trust, The Lion Foundation, Network Waitaki and the Waitaki District Council.

The centre’s floors were well utilised and loved – North Otago Basketball ran leagues three times a week over four months, Filipino Basketball held competitions on Fridays and Saturdays, and the centre ran its own social basketball league too. Indoor football, futsal, badminton, and volleyball had also taken off.

Once the sanding and resurfacing was completed, the lines for badminton, basketball, netball, volleyball and indoor football would be retaped by Streeter Concepts, as it was more efficient than being re-painted, she said.

A new LED light system would also be installed. Plunket Electrical would install the new $20,000 lighting system in February, and it was “very exciting” to improve the centre even further.

“It’s an initial heavy outlay but it’s much more cost-efficient in longevity and in the cost of running it.”

All contractors involved in the resurfacing and lighting projects were based in Waitaki and Talanoa said it was important to support local where possible.