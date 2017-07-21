As long as his team is doing well, Meadowbank United’s Reece Curle is not too concerned about his own form.

Curle, a left back in the senior men’s team that plays in the reserve grade of the South Canterbury football league, has had a long association with the club.

He first joined in 2006 straight out of high school, before he switched to the Awamoa club in 2007.

Curle (29) returned to Meadowbank in 2011 and, while he has missed a couple of seasons between then and 2017 due to knee and ankle injuries, he has been a regular fixture in the side.

A relatively late starter, he only picked up the game at secondary school, playing in the left half position.

“My first year I played would have been in 2004 in the sixth form at St Kevin’s College,” he said.

“I had played rugby until then, but a lot of my friends were footballers, so I gave it a go.”

Curle, who plays cricket for the Oamaru club in the summer, said football appealed to his “competitive nature”.

“I just enjoy being out there playing sport.”

Meadowbank has had a strong start to the season and sits second on the league ladder with 28 points – only goal difference separates Meadowbank and league leaders Northern Hearts.

Both clubs have played 11 games.

Curle was more concerned about the team’s performance than his own, but felt he probably had not been at his best in 2017.

“It’s a bit up and down, For me, I’m not too worried about my own performances so long as the team is doing well.

“I don’t think I’ve played out of my skin. I’m not the kind of player that goes out there and thinks I’m the best or that sort of thing.

“As a team, we started off quite well. In these last few weeks, we’ve lost a few players through injury but we’ve kept the numbers up.”

Curle, who has scored three goals this season, was part of last year’s division one Meadowbank side that achieved a rare league and South Canterbury Cup double.

He said it was “very disappointing” the team was forced to drop a grade due to several players leaving the club.

Curle aimed to play for as long as his body would allow, but admitted he was taking things “season by season”.

“I’d would love to say I would still be playing like Keith Roach is at the moment. The body’s going to give out eventually, but I’m trying to keep it going as long as I can.”