Like father, like son.

Meadowbank United Football Club is sporting a rarity this season as three father-son combinations turn out for its B side.

Darrell White and son Riley (15), and Karl Burke and son Matthew (15) took to the field for the first time together this season, while Dan Turbucz and son Elijah

(23) have played together since last season.

The fathers, who have all played together for the past 10 years, brought their sons into the team to share the game they love.

Turbucz said it had been an ‘‘honour and a privilege’’ to play alongside his son, and the other players in the South Canterbury division two men’s competition.

It had also helped the men come up with better explanations for their partners about their antics when they were on away trips, or at trainings.

‘‘We are not getting in trouble when we get home late because we have the kids,’’ Turbucz joked.

Being on the same team helped form deeper friendships between father and son .

Turbucz’ son, Elijah said he loved the experience of getting to play the game alongside his father.

‘‘I think it’s been great. I think there’s just that mental connection as well, you almost know what your dad’s going to do, or what their son’s going to do,’’ he said.

Playing alongside his son gave Burke, who joined Meadowbank in 1997, an opportunity to see a different side to him.

‘‘I probably got to see a little bit more of the strength of Matthew, to be fair,’’ Burke said.

‘‘Only being 15, and jumping into a men’s grade, he’s surprised me with how well he’s able to cope with the game and the speed and the physicality of it.’’

Meadowbank has always been a family-oriented club, with many parents coaching junior grades, but it was not often they got the opportunity to play alongside their children.

‘‘It’s been good to be able to last in the game long enough to have my son play with me,’’ Burke said.

‘‘They have joined in with the culture of the team as well, rather than us just seeing them over the dinner table.’’

White and son Riley spent many a night critiquing one another after the match.

‘‘Riley’s always keen for a bit of a, ‘How did I go?’,’’ White said.

But it was about encouraging the young ones in the sport and teaching them it was about more than just winning or losing.

‘‘We like spending time together and having the kids around. We don’t take it too seriously,’’ White said

‘‘It is a bit of a family. It’s about more than just turn up and play football — you have a laugh.’’

Meadowbank Bs began as a team for the New Zealand and South Island Masters Games, but now competes in the second division and is starting to blood some youth.

But the fathers will always proudly mention the gold and bronze medals, and one-off trophies, they won at the national and South Island competitions over the years.