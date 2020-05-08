“Love of the game” has fuelled Glynn Cameron’s 25-year cricket coaching career.

Cameron’s dedication to the sport was recognised at the New Zealand Cricket Awards last month, the North Otago cricket stalwart winning an award for outstanding contribution and services to coaching.

Cameron was all set to go to Auckland for the black-tie awards ceremony and had even bought a new suit for the occasion, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I thought someone was pulling my leg for a start,” Cameron said of receiving the news of the New Zealand Cricket award.

A statement released by New Zealand Cricket said Cameron had shown “outstanding commitment and passion towards coaching”.

“Glynn’s commitment to coaching and playing reflects his love of the game, not to mention his generosity in giving back to the North Otago community,” the statement read.

“In the history of the North Otago Cricket Association, Glynn is the only person to have played and coached all the representative teams.”

Cameron was also recognised for his contribution and services to coaching with an award from the Otago Cricket Association a week earlier.

Cameron has coached at every level of North Otago cricket – from the primary schools team to the Hawke Cup squad.

He spent last summer coaching his sons Jack (16) and Liam (13) at age-group level.

“I just like trying to improve everyone’s skill level,” he said.

“The biggest thing for me is the impact you can have off the field.

“If you teach them a skill while they are having fun, that is a bonus.”

As well as coaching, Cameron still plays for Union in the senior competition. He has played more than 330 games for the club.

“As long as the body keeps holding together I’ll keep playing.

“I enjoy it, it gives me something to do over summer, and the wife gets sick of me if I’m at home.”

Having also played more than 280 senior rugby games for four different clubs – Athletic Marist, Old Boys, Excelsior and Maheno – Cameron has now taken up rugby refereeing.

“It’s definitely a different side from coaching.

“They seem to change the rules every couple of years.”