The Oamaru Boxing Club has come away from the South Island novice championships with four titles in as many divisions, its most successful tilt at the championships yet.

Carn Parata (elite male under-81kg), Jimmy Singh (elite male under-91kg), Zac Schofield (junior male under-57kg improver grade) and Troy Black (elite male 60kg) all brought gold medals back to Oamaru from the championships at the Woolston Club in Christchurch.

After the weigh-in and draw, Parata, Black and Schofield all competed in straight finals, while Singh drew a semifinal which he had to win to progress to a title fight.

Taking on Paul Ashby, of the Gore Boxing Club in his debut fight, Singh put in a clinical performance to win by unanimous decision.

Singh’s opponent in the final, Phil Godfrey, from Christchurch’s Fitz Gym, suffered an injury and was unable to compete. That handed Singh his first title.

Schofield’s bout against Leithfield Boxing Club product Carlos Earle was described as “electric” by Oamaru Boxing Club coach Joe Cropley.

Schofield was at his best and, after hitting Earle with two standing eight counts, he was awarded the fight via TKO in the third round after it was stopped by the referee.

“I was so impressed with Zac. His opponent had twice as many fights but his sheer determination, fitness, hand speed and punching power saw him take the win in emphatic style,” Cropley said.

Black also looked good in his defeat of Shivnil Kumar (Mid Canterbury Boxing Academy).

Black picked his spots and put his opponent under all sorts of pressure, before emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Cropley said Black was the pick of Oamaru’s fighters at the championships.

“Troy showed the most heart, drive and desire to win out of all the boxers. His constant go-forward, strong chin and inside fighting upset his opponent who was on the back foot throughout the entire fight.”

Oamaru’s final fighter in action was Parata, who was defending the tile he won in 2017.

Parata’s power was too much for Timaru Boxing Club fighter Ethan Chapman to handle and resulted in his coach throwing in the towel to give Parata a TKO victory inside 60 seconds of the first round.

As well as claiming four individual titles, the club was awarded the championship shield for most wins.

Cropley said the event was a high point for the club.

“This was by far our best tournament to date. Coming away with four South Island championships and the club shield is a massive achievement for us.”

He said more fighters were set to debut at tournaments throughout this year with nine or 10 expected to be registered by the end of 2018.