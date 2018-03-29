Corbin Fraser hit top form to lead the Oamaru Swim Club at the New Zealand division two championships in Rotorua last week.

Fraser scorched through the pool on his way to eight individual medals, including three gold, in the boys 12-13 years grade at the meet.

He won gold in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m medley, silver in the 50m and 200m freestyle and 100m medley, and bronze in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, and was fourth in the 400m freestyle. For his efforts, he was picked in the Makos A team for the regional relay, and duly won a fourth gold medal.

Fraser posted personal best times in all his events, including huge time improvements of 18.05sec (400m freestyle), 15.60sec (200m medley) and 13.60sec (200m breaststroke).

He also gained qualifying times in eight events for the upcoming national age group championships.

Gemma Green, Halalova Asi and Daniel Gilbert were Oamaru’s other medallists at the championships.

Green (girls 12-13 years) carved off 10.53sec from her personal best to win gold in the 200m butterfly in a national age group qualifying time, and was also seventh in the 100m butterfly.

Asi (boys 14 years) slashed his personal best by a whopping 1min 0.02sec to win gold in the 1500m freestyle – in a national age group qualifying time – and was fourth in the 400m freestyle.

Gilbert (boys 12-13 years) won bronze in the 200m butterfly in a national age group qualifying time and had two other top-10 finishes. A highlight was a 21.80sec personal best in the 400m medley.

In all, the Oamaru club had 43 personal bests in 48 swims.

Kari Croucher (girls 12-13 years) cut 11.30sec off her 400m medley time to finish sixth; Samuel Petrie (boys 12-13 years) cut 3.80sec off his 400m medley time to finish fifth; Jocelyn Fellowes (girls 14 years) finished eighth in both the 100m and 200m medleys, cutting 4.49sec and 8.69sec off her respective times; and Jessie Bayley had one top-20 finish (400m freestyle) and a best improvement of 10.49sec (400m medley).