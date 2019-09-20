Friendly district a drawcard

Utility forward Josh Clark has been a key part of the North Otago pack this season. After originally joining the squad as a player of origin from Dunedin club rugby in 2014, Clark has been lured back to the district to play his club rugby for Maheno.

Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson asks what keeps bringing him north of the Kilmog.

Q What keeps bringing you back to North Otago?

I’ve made some good friends playing for North Otago. We have had some ups and downs on the field, but off it the players and supporters have been outstanding.

Q Where else has your footy career taken you?

I have played a season for Southland, but normally I play footy in Dunedin. I have played a little bit of sevens as well.

Q How about outside of rugby, what do you do for a job? What else keeps you busy?

I’m an apprentice builder and absolutely love it. There isn’t much time for other interests after footy, work and family.

Q Are you driving up from Dunedin for each training/game?

There are seven of us who travel up from Dunedin, so that makes for a good laugh to and from training.

Q How was the game against Manu Samoa for the New Zealand Heartland XV?

That was an unreal opportunity to play Samoa at Eden Park. There will be no greater feeling, apart from maybe winning the Meads Cup.

Q When you are away on tour for North Otago, who are the best and worst room-mates?

Best room-mate, no other than Ralph Darling. You can always count on him to supply a couple of family packs of pies on a Friday night. Worst, definitely Josh “Jarred” Hayward.

Q What did you think about the game against Thames Valley on Saturday?

We showed some great ticker to stay in that game. At the moment we are just waiting for it to click – hopefully it does this weekend.