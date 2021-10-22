The Oamaru Multisport Club is going to ”make hay while the sun shines”.

The ever-popular fun run and duathlon series will return next month, bringing a cross section of the community together to celebrate exercise and human interaction during a testing time.

Oamaru Multisport Club stalwart Adair Craik said she knew how hard it was to keep motivated and train through the different alert levels, but she hoped people would still be excited to get involved.

The events were important for keeping the community connected, Craik said.

“There’s something about exercising, whether it be walking, running, biking, swimming, cricket, rugby, whatever – if you’re with people there’s something about it that’s really good for our brains.”

The events were open to everyone, creating an environment for everyone to be involved in.

“Lots of people just walk it and that’s fine – it’s just about getting out and being normal. Having some normality in this crazy world is going to go a long way.”

The duathlons had a short course – a 2km run, 4km bike and 700m run – or a long course 0 2km run, 12km bike and 2km run. Fun runs had 2km, 5km and 12km events.

“It is to create an environment where you can just come together and have some fun and not feel lonely or unmotivated.

“We’re hoping we can motivate people and make them realise life doesn’t have to stop with Covid.”

Parents and children were encouraged to get involved, but children under age 10 would need to be accompanied by an adult on the bike leg, she said.

About 90 people were expected to attend the three sessions on November 10, 17 and 24.

The Triathlon sessions would start up in February, leading up to the South Island Secondary Schools Triathlon and Duathlon Championships in March 2022.

Alert levels would continue to be monitored closer to the event time, she said.

Craik said organisers wanted feedback from the duathlon and fun run series as to whether an organised Parkrun would be of interest to the Oamaru community.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events held all around the world.

The runs are 5km long and take place on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces.