Waitaki Girls’ High School netball players executed everything they had worked on at training when they took on St Kevin’s College for the Whitestone Trophy last week.

Coach Steve Ross said he could not be more proud of his team’s performance in last Thursday’s come-from-behind 33-30 win at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.

‘‘What we worked on in training is exactly what they went out and did — so you actually can’t ask for much more as a coach,’’ Ross said.

Waitaki Girls’ trailed St Kevin’s for most of the game, only taking the lead in the final four minutes, but Ross said he knew he his side could get there in the end.

‘‘I knew if we grinded them for three [quarters], then we would get them in the fourth eventually. They just had to stay close, and that’s what they did throughout the game.’’

Waitaki Girls’ had a strong roster of 12 players, who all took to the court for the game and all brought ‘‘something a little bit different’’, he said.

In the last quarter of the interschool clash there were three year 11 players and one year 10 on the court. Tupou Kautai (year 10) and Allie Senior (year 11) were standouts on defence, and Emma Fox (year 12) was strong in the shooting circle.

‘‘They’re young, and they’re exciting and, actually, they’re only going to get better,’’ Ross said.

The Waitaki Week clash against St Kevin’s is always a big occasion — the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre is packed with supporters, making a lot of noise.

To prepare for the intense atmosphere, Ross said they made as much noise as possible during trainings, including banging on the walls during game time, to teach the girls how to use the crowd to their advantage, rather than be scared by it.

‘‘It’s just using it to get excited about it,’’ he said.

Ross heaped praise on the new Waitaki Girls’ management team — assistant coach Hannah Johnston and manager Rebecca Fox — for their contributions this year.

‘‘They’ve been a breath of fresh air,’’ Ross said.

‘‘They do so much work. I wouldn’t be anything without those two being there as well.’’

In the North Otago Netball Premier A competition, Waitaki Girls’ splits its top talent across two teams — Lighting Strike and Wildfire. They train on Thursdays, but come together on Tuesdays to train as A and B teams.

Wildfire and Lightning Strike will be fighting for their spot in the semifinals in the coming weeks. Both teams are in the bottom four, with Kurow A and Athletic Maroon, and just one will have the opportunity to qualify for semifinals.

‘‘We’re just going to play and make sure we’ve got one in the top,’’ he said.

‘‘Both teams have actually clicked in the last two weeks. So it’s good.’’

Waitaki Girls’ and St Kevin’s Senior A are also building towards South Island secondary school championships on August 29.

St Kevin’s coach Rachel Fowler was pleased with her side’s progress this season, and proud of the team’s effort in the tough encounter against Waitaki Girls’ last week.

Olivia Mavor had a standout performance at centre, and goal keep Amelia Wilkinson kept the pressure on Waitaki Girls’ shooters.

‘‘I think we just missed some of our key opportunities to capitalise, really. Waitaki’s always fairly full-on, and perhaps my girls didn’t adjust to that as well as they could have.’’

St Kevin’s A is the only school team in the top four of the North Otago Netball Premier A competition, and Fowler was ‘‘really pleased’’ with their performance so far this season and how they were gelling as a team.

In last week’s junior interschool netball clash, a curtain raiser to the senior game, St Kevin’s beat Waitaki Girls’ 39-21.