The results did not go her way, but Brylee More learned a lot at last month’s Youth Trans-Tasman Touch series.

The Oamaru 17-year-old represented New Zealand in the under-18 women’s team and took on Australia in the youth transtasman series.

New Zealand women’s, men’s and mixed teams in under-18 and under-20 grades played their Australian counterparts in a three-test series.

The competition was tough. Across all grades, New Zealand won only two games out of 18.

The under-18 women lost all three of their games – 9-2, 5-4 and 11-3.

“[The Australians] were good; they never stopped running, they had crazy lines. What really put them apart was their draw-and-pass and how much depth they had,” Brylee said.

“It was a great experience and, to be honest . . . we were a quite similar level – they just had the basics down pat and we didn’t.”

The Australians were also used to playing in the heat, which was as high as 41degC one day, she said.

Brylee attended St Kevin’s College for three years before moving to Columba College in Dunedin to take her touch to the next level.

She has represented Otago at age-group level and helped her school to first and second placings at the New Zealand Secondary Schools touch competition.

She will represent Otago at under-18 level at the National Junior Touch Championship next week.

Brylee is staying in Dunedin this year to study for a bachelor of commerce at the University of Otago.

She plans to keep playing touch and aspires to represent New Zealand at the 2021 Youth World Cup in Manchester, England.

Former Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil Logan Wilson also played at the Youth Trans- Tasman Touch series, representing New Zealand in the under-18 men’s team, which lost its three games 11-7, 9-3 and 8-3.