Goal ace stars for Meadowbank

As far as goal scoring averages go, you’d be hard pressed to beat Meadowbank United striker Caitlan Lee’s effort.

The 20-year-old has been in imperious form for the club’s high-flying women’s side in the South Canterbury competition this season, scoring 20 goals in eight games.

In two of those games _ against Temuka and Timaru City _ she bagged four goals, while she also put three past the keeper against Thistle/Roncalli and Mountainview High School.

The only game in which she did not score was last weekend’s 3-3 draw with West End.

However, Lee was quick to praise those around her rather than take the credit herself.

“It’s quite handy having support up there. There’s quite a few good attackers so we work together. It’s been easier to score where everyone else has been backing you up.”

Before the club’s match against West End on Sunday, Meadowbank sat second on the competition standings behind Pleasant Point.

Lee, who has played for the club for two years, was happy with how the team had performed so far.

“We’re going well, I reckon . . . the team has worked well together this year.”

She was confident the side could go all the way in 2017, after finishing runner-up last year, thanks to some quality additional players and the fact the team appeared stronger than at the same stage last season.

Originally from Putaruru in the Waikato region, Lee, who first started playing football regularly when she was at primary school, has lived in the Waitaki district for two years.

She is based at Duntroon, where she is working on a farm while she completes a bachelor of environmental science degree.

Lee enjoyed all aspects of football and said she liked to play hard on the field.

“I like the competitiveness. It’s quite good down here, especially, and it’s good from the social side of it as well.

“I’ve met everyone I know down here through football, so it’s a good club for doing social things. They were all really welcoming when I came down. Everyone seems to get on really well.”

She was keen to stay at Meadowbank and one day hoped to press for higher honours.

Asked who inspired her from a football point of view, there was one player who stood out.

“I like (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic. He’s so different from the rest of them. He’s so confident and that’s quite helpful, being a striker.”