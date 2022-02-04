Union’s trophy cabinet is bursting at the seams.

For the first time in six seasons, Union won the Dick Hunt Rosebowl after beating Albion by four wickets in last Saturday’s twenty20 match.

The trophy joins the Borton Cup and D G Sewell Shield, for senior minor premiership winners, from Union’s successful last season.

Union vice-captain Blake James said it was exciting to bring the trophy back to Union.

‘‘It’s a good feeling. I haven’t won it before and the team hasn’t won it for a few years,’’ James said.

It was a tense final from the start. Albion won the toss , elected to bat and made 111 for seven from 20 overs.

Amal Ashok (30) was the top batsman while captain Jonty Naylor, Tarras Beardsmore and Ravi Lalia all contributed 15 runs.

For Union, Blake Martin was economical with the ball taking two for 16 to stunt Albion’s rhythm.

In reply, Union looked to be in trouble early losing two early wickets, but James (26) and Jesse Valpy (17) helped steady the ship.

Batting at No 11, Daniel Martin (15) hit a six, the only one of the game, and then a four shortly after to help his side to the win.

Albion’s Albert Francis took two for 28 but it was not enough to bring his side home.

James felt his side bowled strongly from the start, putting the pressure on Albion and chased down the total well.

Union had a good twenty-20 season and ‘‘everything went well’’ for the players, he said.

BORTON CUP

Could Albion get revenge on Union tomorrow?

After the summer break, the Borton Cup returns tomorrow and the Dick Hunt finalists will play each other again in the opening round.

All teams will be hoping for good weather after two Borton Cup matches were abandoned last year.

The Borton Cup also reintroduces the two secondary school teams to the cricket competition, as several Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College players joined club teams for the Dick Hunt competition over summer.

Albion is sitting at the top of the table, with the top net run rate, after beating Glenavy and Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Oamaru is next on the list with three wins, against Albion, Union and Valley, but a lower net run rate. Glenavy is the only team yet to record a win and will be desperate to get on the board.

Leading the Borton Cup batting standings is St Kevin’s player-coach Craig Smith (256), closely followed by Albion’s Amal Ashok (202).

Of the bowlers, Oamaru’s Nick Johnston holds the top spot with 10 wickets, followed by St Kevin’s Ben Kay on nine, and in the field, Union wicket keeper Kane McLauchlan has taken eight catches while team-mate Duncan Drew has six catches.

Tomorrow, St Kevin’s hosts Glenavy, Waitaki Boys’ hosts Oamaru and Union plays Albion at King George Park. Valley has the bye.