Good numbers at multisport events

Conditions were perfect for Sunday’s Oamaru Triathlon and Duathlon and South Island Secondary School Triathlon and Duathlon Championships, event organiser Adair Craik says.

More than 200 athletes raced in and around the Oamaru Harbour for the events, a more than 30% increase on last year’s entry numbers.

“We seemed to have people coming from everywhere,” Craik said.

Having about 2000 spectators was also “amazing”, she said.

“It was very cool for North Otago to see all these kids out there and all the adults as well,” she said.

“It was a day of seeing people who are still doing a sport and have had operations, illness, things like that.

“We had one wee 8-year-old who had cerebral palsy, and she did the run with with her mum – she was extraordinary.

“Another woman had a knee reconstruction six months ago.”

Participation was the theme of the day, and Craik said she would be pushing for more locals to get involved next year, threatening to “hunt down” people who had promised her they would enter.

“We don’t run it just for the elites – we run it for everyone,” she said.

“It’s not something people should be frightened of doing. We just want people to be out there and be part of it.”

The Oamaru events would not be possible without the support of 64 marshals, 50 of whom were from local Lions clubs. They made sure competitors were safe and knew where to go on the course, Craik said.

“A large number of the marshals have been turning out for 20 years.

“Oamaru is just so wealthy in terms of community output.”

Results (North Otago athletes)

TRIATHLON

Open men’s: Jake Gawn 4th, Alex McLeod 6th. Open women’s: Alice Perry 1st. Vet men’s: Malcolm Lay 6th. Vet women’s: Andrea Atkinson 1st. U19 female team: WGHS 1st. U16 male: Samuel Petrie (WBHS) 7th. U16 female: Ella Hamilton (WGHS) 8th, Paige Black 9th. U14 male team: WBHS Red 1st, SKC 2nd. U14 male: Cade Hamilton (WBHS) 5th. U14 female: Kalani Fisilau (WGHS) 5th, Tylee Packer (WGHS) 6th, Emily Neal (WGHS) 7th, Charlotte Lane (WGHS) 8th

DUATHLON

U19 female team: WGHS 1st. U16 male: Jakob Cunningham (WBHS) 2nd, Ben O’Sullivan (WBHS) 3rd. U16 female: Georgia Hawkins (WGHS) 5th. U14 female: Monica Ferguson (WGHS) 2nd.