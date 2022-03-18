Organisers of the North Otago BMX Club open day hope it will result in a resurgence in the sport.

About 25 children took part in Saturday’s open day, held at the Oamaru BMX park, learning about the sport and having fun racing around the tracks.

Sport Waitaki co›ordinator Pip Sutton said riders loved the opportunity to try out the track, and the club received some good feedback from the riders, and their caregivers.

‘‘The main thing was to see if there was interest,’’ Sutton said.

The North Otago BMX Club had been struggling for committee members, after a core group of people had stepped down, and as a result of the open day, several parents of keen young BMX riders had put their hands up, offering to help out.

‘‘That was one of our main goals really.’’

Following the successful open day, the club had decided to start club nights up again on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm, and had six spare bikes for anyone wanting to have a go.

The club nights would include warm› ups, skills and races.