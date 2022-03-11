The moustaches can finally come off.

When the Glenavy Rangers got behind Movember last year, raising awareness and more than $1000 for men’s health causes, they vowed to keep their moustaches until they got their first Borton Cup win.

Three months later they finally got there, beating Albion by 24 runs on Saturday.

Glenavy senior player Ross McCulloch said only about five players’ moustaches had lasted the distance — and ‘‘some of them are getting a bit horrendous’’.

‘‘The rest of the boys, the WAGs, the wives and girlfriends, might’ve put a bit of an ultimatum on them that they had to get rid of them after November,’’ he said.

On Monday, McCulloch still had not got around to shaving his off — some of the players had ‘‘grown quite attached to them’’, he said.

‘‘But the ones that haven’t been trimmed and kept tidy probably do need to come off — there’s all sorts of food, and beer gets caught up in them,’’ he said.

‘‘Maybe that’s why we haven’t got Covid, we’ve all got a natural filter system.’’

Glenavy batted first on the artificial ptich at home against Albion, and struggled to 69 for seven after 23 overs. But the ‘‘tail wagged’’ in the bottom order, and Glenavy added 94 runs to reach 163 for nine in 50 overs.

‘‘It wasn’t looking very good, but we managed to bat the 50 overs out and make Albion work for it,’’ McCulloch said.

It was a low total for Albion to chase down, and the Mungas looked to be well set at 105 for three. But then the Rangers put on their best fielding and bowling performance of the season to win the game.

Zach Graham was a standout for Glenavy, taking five for five off six overs, and Digger McCulloch took three for 34.

‘‘It was just a good day for cricket and a good close game, too,’’ McCulloch said.

‘‘It’s always good fun playing against Albion — they’re all good buggers and we all get on well.’’

As it was the last home game of the season, the Rangers organised a bouncy castle for the kids and put a sheep on the spit on Saturday.

‘‘Maybe it was the smell of mutton drifting through the air over the ground that got us there in the end,’’ McCulloch joked.

With just one round left before semifinals, McCulloch said Glenavy had probably left its winning streak too late, but his side would give Union a ‘‘good run for their money’’ in Oamaru this weekend.

‘‘We’ve got nothing to lose and so we’ll just go out hard,’’ he said.

‘‘It would be a good starting point for next season, to finish on two wins.’’

In other Borton Cup results, St Kevin’s College had its first limited-overs win over Union at King George Park in 27 years, and Oamaru had a win over Valley to cement its spot at the top of the table.

Tomorrow, Albion takes on Valley, Union hosts Glenavy and St Kevin’s plays Waitaki Boys’. Oamaru has the bye.