Valley Silver unveiled an exciting prospect as it won a thrilling premier club netball game against Twizel on Saturday.

To be fair, this “prospect” has some significant experience under her belt.

Southern Steel shooter Jen O’Connell made a guest appearance for Valley’s second stringers as they came from behind to beat Twizel 39-36.

The Waitaki Girls’ High School old girl was back in Oamaru for the weekend and took the opportunity to have a run with some delighted Valley players.

O’Connell stole the limelight but Twizel had the early advantage, leading 18-14 at halftime.

Valley Silver, led by versatile leader Leeanne Mavor, fought back to reduce the deficit to a single goal at the three-quarter mark, and nudged into the lead in the final quarter.

Newcomer Keely Kira also shone for Valley Silver at centre.

Competition leader Valley Gold poured on the pressure in the second half to beat Athletic 42-21.

Athletic showed plenty of guts in the first two quarters, trailing just 11-5 after the first and 19-11 at halftime, before Valley’s class and experience shone through.

Player of the game was Valley Gold star Sarah Newlands,who provided an outstanding line of defence and was always on hand to back up her attackers.

A thrilling clash between St Kevin’s College and Maheno ended in a 29-29 draw following a late comeback from Maheno.

Attackers Awhi Akurangi and Suzy Oakes had strong games for Maheno, while defenders Tivinia Misiloi and Georgia Oakes shone for St Kevin’s.

Wildfire won the battle of the Waitaki Girls’ High School teams, leading all the way to beat Lightning Strike 37-32.

For Wildfire, Hannah Johnston led by example and was everywhere on attack, Kaylah Rawson showed her versatility and enthusiasm in three different bibs, and Izzy Hurst and Nicole Lowen were defensively sound.

India McLay led the Lightning Strike effort from goal shoot with some excellent movement, shooting and rebounding, while Brianna Weir calmly fed her shooters.