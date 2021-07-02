Oamaru’s Pathfinders Gymnastics Club has tasted success and will be searching for more tomorrow.

The club’s step one team placed first overall in its grade at the College Street Gymnastics Club Junior Competition in Dunedin last month.

The team’s five members, Evie Wallace, Piper Douglas, Chelsea Koay, Gracelyn Ruddenklau and Eryn Buckley, also all placed in the top five individually.

Step one coach Heather Smith said she was thrilled with the team’s performance and was proud watching them get individual placings.

“We only had five girls and they took the top five prizes,” Smith said.

In the grade up, Katherine Fountaine came first overall in step two. Amelia Balcombe and Alizae Tillard placed first and third respectively in step three.

Step three coach Suzie Ransby was proud of the girls’ consistency across all four gymnastics apparatus, especially in the vault.

The gymnasts’ and coaches’ attention would now turn to the South Island Gymnastic Championships in Timaru this weekend.

Sixteen athletes would attend the competition and Ransby would also be taking two step four gymnasts.

She wanted her gymnasts to repeat their performances from the last competition at the South Islands, and for them to aim for a placing on an apparatus.