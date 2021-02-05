Oamaru rowers dug deep at the South Island club championships over the weekend, bringing home a silver medal and two bronze medals.

More than 1200 rowers took part in the regatta at Lake Ruataniwha, and a team of 25 Oamaru rowers travelled to Twizel to compete.

Oamaru Rowing Club coach Owen Gould said everyone competed “exceptionally well” and the club was in a good position for the New Zealand championships later this month.

“The competition was pretty tight . . . in the intermediate fours, there was a second or less between each placing,” Gould said.

“It was a real tight race, really exciting stuff.”

The Oamaru women’s intermediate coxed four – Georgie McCarthy, April Linares-Fontona, Ameilia Wilkinson, Sophia Linares-Fontona and Alexis Cuaresma – took silver, while the women’s club coxed eight and intermediate coxed four took bronze.

A lot of new rowers had joined the club this season, and Gould heaped praise on the parent support.

“They’re extremely good – and without parents we can’t do it.”

He was looking forward to the coming New Zealand championships.

“Everything looks pretty damn good,” he said.

“Especially in the intermediate division, they should be right up there.”

Instead of training in Twizel, Oamaru rowers would travel to the Waihao Box, in the Waimate district.

“It’s a waterway that over the years we have used a lot and it’s great – you’re always guaranteed calm water if you go up the river.

“We’ll be doing lots and lots of miles up there.”

A St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Girls’ contingent had also been selected to compete at the Maadi Cup next month.