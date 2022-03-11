North Otago is ending the athletics season on a high.

Three senior athletes from Oamaru competed at the New Zealand track and field championships in Hastings last week, returning home with one gold medal and two silver medals.

Competing in the senior men’s age group, Schuyler Orr ran a key leg in the 4x100m relay, claiming victory with his Otago teammates Jackson Rogers, Fergus McLeay and John Gerber.

Competing in the under-18 age group, Sarah Jamison (16) won silver in the 300m hurdles, and shaved 2.45 seconds off her previous personal best.

She placed fourth in the 100m hurdles, recording a new personal best, and narrowly missing out on bronze by 0.15sec.

Liam Prouting-Gardner (17) won silver in the 400m final. He also recorded a personal best time in the 300m hurdles, 42.65sec, and finished eighth in the final.

Sarah and Liam have been training three times a week at Centennial Park, under the guidance of coach Sue Brydges, while Schuyler trains in Dunedin and at Centennial Park.

‘‘Their hard work has certainly paid off achieving results like this,’’ North Otago Athletics president Stace Smith said.

Sarah has been involved in athletics for about five years, and she was thrilled to medal at nationals, and record two new personal bests. It had been a challenging season, with several events being cancelled or postponed due to Covid.

Last month, she broke the Waitaki Girls’ High School record for the 80m hurdles at the school’s annual athletics day. The previous record was held by Gemma Maw, from her efforts in 2007.

Sarah had a training programme she would keep up over winter, around netball and basketball commitments.

Another Waitaki Girls’ athletics record was broken this year, by Grace Brydges (14), who won the junior 800m in 2min 37.7sec, smashing Angela Guyton’s 1992 record by five seconds. Grace has always enjoyed running, but has only been training for athletics for the past 18 months.

Middle-distance running was her specialty, and the focus of most of her training. She also enjoyed sprinting, and would get into cross-country running and hockey over the winter.

Sarah and Grace were both looking forward to the Aoraki secondary schools athletics championships next week.