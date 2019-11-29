The traditional summer break many enjoy over Christmas doesn’t apply if you’re part of the Oamaru Swim Club.

While some young people are planning trips away with family or catching up with mates, a group of swimmers will be focused on one thing — training.

The 2018-19 season wrapped up only a matter of weeks ago, but the new season is already in full swing.

Recent meets that featured Oamaru swimmers included the New Zealand Short Course Championships in Auckland in October, where Tiana Mansfield, Alice Petrie (16) and Rhys Charles (15) came away with top ten finishes and qualifying times for the next national age group championships and open championships.

Other meets included September’s Colin Walker Memorial in Queenstown and last month’s Otago Long Course Carnival in Dunedin, where several swimmers achieved top-three finishes.

Oamaru Swim Club president Sonya Macdonald said now those events were in banked, it was a chance for swimmers to refocus.

‘‘The swimmers all have their own wee goals in what they want to achieve, so their plans are all set up for the next 12 months.

‘‘From a club point of view it’s very busy, but it’s good to see so many fantastic results before Christmas, which is hard being so busy . . . with things like school and family life. They are whacking out some awesome times, which is really promising.’’

She said given there were so many outstanding performances throughout the season, it was impossible to pick out individuals who stood out.

‘‘There’s so many who are putting up their hand at the moment that have achieved so much. Also, some of the newbies. . . are showing so much promise for the future, so they are in the mix as well.’’

Several weekly meets will be held throughout summer, which swimmers could chose to go to to register times and placings.

The next team meet the club will attend is the Otago Long Course Championships in Dunedin between December 20 and 22, which acted as a qualifying event for next year’s national meets.

After that, most will enjoy a short break.

‘‘The kids go into their individual programmes and then they are pretty much back in the pool in the first full week in January,’’ Macdonald said.