Help wanted to identify medal

The case of the mystery medal.

An Australian-based woman is hoping Oamaru Mail readers may be able to shed light on an unusual object.

The medal was won by N.J. Leslie in 1887, and appears to be linked to the Oamaru Athletic Football Club, which started in 1886 and is now the Athletic Marist Rugby Football Club.

“I found this medal in old family stuff and my mother can’t remember who passed it on to her,” Lynn Bryant said.

“We live in Australia and I don’t know of any family from New Zealand or by the name Leslie.”

Anyone who is able to help the Bryant family find out more about the medal can email lbrya22@icloud.com.